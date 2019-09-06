Image caption Three men tried to ram-raid the Co-op supermarket in Ashbourne Road, Derby, in the early hours of Friday morning

Three would-be ram-raiders attempted to break into a Co-op supermarket using a 4x4.

The trio failed to smash through the front of the store in Ashbourne Road, Derby,

They fled the badly damaged shop in a car, according to police, who were called at 01:36 BST.

Police have not linked the raid to an armed robbery about 18 miles away, in Moira, Leicestershire, on Thursday night.

Leicestershire Police were called to the store in in Shortheath Road, Moira, Leicestershire, at 23:00.

Three men stole cash after threatening staff with a gun and forcing them to open the shop's safe.

