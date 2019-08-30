Image copyright University of Derby Image caption The post received a poor reaction when it was published

A university has apologised for publishing a Facebook post suggesting people with disappointing exam results should sign up for a policing course.

The University of Derby's advert stated: "Exams not gone to plan? Call us... to secure your place on one of our Policing courses."

Police Federation chair John Apter said the post was "insulting" to the profession.

The university said it had not meant any offence and deleted the post.

Image copyright University of Derby Image caption The university said it was just trying to promote its courses

Two policing courses are offered by the university - Professional Policing and Policing and Investigations.

However, the tone of the advert - part of the university's 2019 Clearing campaign - received a frosty response.

'Thick'

Mr Apter tweeted the post was a "massive own goal" and part of "a car crash of a campaign".

He said: "This is not only insulting to those of us within policing but also undermines the apprenticeship scheme."

Aaron Clarke, a serving police officer, took issue with the "clumsy inference that if you can't achieve the qualifications needed for your chosen career, then join the police".

He said: "People should not choose policing as an after-thought to poor results, they should become a great British Bobby because they wish to make a difference, and people from all walks of life have, and are, capable of doing just that with or without a degree."

Image copyright @InspClarke Image caption Serving police officer Aaron Clarke made fun of the post on Twitter

A university spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for any offence this advert may have caused to past, present and future police officers or anyone associated with the police force.

"These adverts were intended to highlight the opportunities available to those looking to study at the University of Derby.

"We absolutely recognise the importance and value of policing as a career path and understand that the advert copy did not reflect this.

"We have therefore removed the adverts and are reviewing the process by which these adverts were published to ensure this does not happen again."

