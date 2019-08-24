Image caption This display was formed of three signs, balloons and pirate bibs

Mystery signs hung from a bridge over a major city route have been taken down over fears they could distract motorists.

The three blue banners with "I'm sorry James" written on them appeared on a footbridge on the A52 in Spondon, Derby, over the past few days.

Balloons with sad faces drawn on them and pirate-themed bibs were also attached to the bridge.

Highways England said the display had had to be removed for safety reasons.

Image caption Balloons and pirate bibs were added to the display between Thursday evening and Friday morning

Hundreds of people on social media have been speculating about the story behind the display since it first appeared on Wednesday morning.

A sign bearing the same message was also planted in a grass verge next to the A52 in Borrowash, about two miles along the dual carriageway.

The person behind the campaign has yet to be identified.

Image caption A sign with the same message was planted in a nearby grass verge

However, Highways England said it did not welcome homemade displays on any part of its road network.

Senior network planner Frank Bird said: "We've asked colleagues to remove these banners as they could be a distraction to motorists.

"We'd remind people not to use things like bridges or road signs as places to hang banners or posters because they are putting themselves and other motorists in danger by climbing up to attach them."

Derbyshire Police said it also "actively discouraged" such displays, and warned that people could face possible prosecution in the case of any accident.

It also said homemade signs could contravene planning regulations and lead to legal action by the local authority.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.