Image copyright Katie Louise Burke Image caption Lance Martin died in hospital after being found injured

A woman stabbed a stranger to death after they got into an argument outside her sister's house, a court heard.

Lance Martin, 24, died after being stabbed in the back four times in Derby in the early hours of 28 February.

Clara Butler, 22, her sister Francesca Butler, 24, and her sister's boyfriend Kieran Bareham, 31, denied murder at Derby Crown Court.

Her father Jamie Butler, 43, denied manslaughter.

The jury was told father-of-one Mr Martin was "clearly drunk" when he encountered Clara Butler in Portland Street, Normanton, just after midnight.

A row broke out between the pair before Mr Martin continued on his way.

Image caption A large cordon was put up following Mr Martin's death

The prosecution said the sisters and Mr Bareham followed Mr Martin after arming themselves with kitchen knives.

They confronted him on a nearby road and were later joined by their father, who arrived unarmed on a bike.

A fight broke out between Mr Butler and Mr Martin, during which the prosecution alleges Clara Butler repeatedly stabbed Mr Martin in the back.

The knife penetrated his lung and spleen and he died in hospital.

'Outnumbered'

Mr Martin's blood was found on Clara Butler's clothes and her DNA was found on the knife used to kill him, recovered from a nearby wheelie bin, the jury heard.

The prosecution said the involvement of her three co-defendants also made them jointly responsible for Mr Martin's killing.

Prosecutor Mary Loram QC said: "We are not going to pretend the behaviour that night was perfect - far from it.

"He [Mr Martin] was aggressive towards Clara Butler in particular, he had clearly been drinking and he used physical violence himself.

"But none of that justifies what happened to him. He was unarmed, outnumbered and stabbed four times."

The trial continues.

