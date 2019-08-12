Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police were called to the Windsor House Social Club on Sunday afternoon

A man has been charged with criminal damage after falling through the ceiling of a disused social club.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a suspected burglary at the Windsor House Social Club in London Road, Derby.

Officers found a man who had fallen into the club through a skylight at about 14:20 BST on Sunday.

The 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was bailed to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 27 August.

