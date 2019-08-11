Derby

Thousands of fans rock out at Bloodstock 2019

  • 11 August 2019
Bloodstock opening day Thursday Image copyright Mark Lloyd
Image caption Metalheads young and old descended on Catton Park as the four-day festival began on Thursday

The small Derbyshire village of Walton-on-Trent has had its peace shattered, as more than 10,000 metal heads descended on it for Bloodstock.

More than 100 bands are playing at Catton Park in the village, which normally has 800 residents.

The four-day festival, which began on Thursday, was headlined by Sabaton, Parkway Drive and Scorpions.

Atmosphere at Bloodstock Image copyright Katja Ogrin
Image caption The crowds rocked to the ear-shattering line-up
Bloodstock on Saturday Image copyright Katja Ogrin
Image caption Children were also spotted rocking out at the festival
Campers at Bloodstock on Thursday Image copyright Down The Barrel Photography
Image caption Campers enjoyed the dry weather before heavy downpours began on Friday
Bloodstock on Friday Image copyright Katja Ogrin
Image caption Revellers were seen with painted faces all around the festival
Man headbanging Image copyright Katja Ogrin
Image caption Diehard metal fans were head-banging to the likes of Sabaton, Powerwolf, and Metal Church
Evil Scarecrow Image copyright Amplified Photography
Image caption Evil Scarecrow took to the stage on Saturday
Revellers at Bloodstock Image copyright Katja Ogrin
Image caption Revellers planned for a wild knight
Sabaton at Bloodstock on Friday Image copyright Steve Dempsey
Image caption Sabaton lit up the stage on Friday
Bloodstock on Sunday Image copyright Tim Finch
Image caption Fans were happy to battle the wind and rain to see some of their favourite metal bands
Presentational grey line

