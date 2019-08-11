Thousands of fans rock out at Bloodstock 2019

Image copyright Mark Lloyd Image caption Metalheads young and old descended on Catton Park as the four-day festival began on Thursday

The small Derbyshire village of Walton-on-Trent has had its peace shattered, as more than 10,000 metal heads descended on it for Bloodstock.

More than 100 bands are playing at Catton Park in the village, which normally has 800 residents.

The four-day festival, which began on Thursday, was headlined by Sabaton, Parkway Drive and Scorpions.

Image copyright Katja Ogrin Image caption The crowds rocked to the ear-shattering line-up

Image copyright Katja Ogrin Image caption Children were also spotted rocking out at the festival

Image copyright Down The Barrel Photography Image caption Campers enjoyed the dry weather before heavy downpours began on Friday

Image copyright Katja Ogrin Image caption Revellers were seen with painted faces all around the festival

Image copyright Katja Ogrin Image caption Diehard metal fans were head-banging to the likes of Sabaton, Powerwolf, and Metal Church

Image copyright Amplified Photography Image caption Evil Scarecrow took to the stage on Saturday

Image copyright Katja Ogrin Image caption Revellers planned for a wild knight

Image copyright Steve Dempsey Image caption Sabaton lit up the stage on Friday

Image copyright Tim Finch Image caption Fans were happy to battle the wind and rain to see some of their favourite metal bands

