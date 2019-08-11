Thousands of fans rock out at Bloodstock 2019
- 11 August 2019
The small Derbyshire village of Walton-on-Trent has had its peace shattered, as more than 10,000 metal heads descended on it for Bloodstock.
More than 100 bands are playing at Catton Park in the village, which normally has 800 residents.
The four-day festival, which began on Thursday, was headlined by Sabaton, Parkway Drive and Scorpions.
