Image caption Most of the water in Toddbrook Reservoir has been pumped out

Hundreds of Whaley Bridge residents have been told they can return home, nearly a week after fears over a damaged dam saw them evacuated.

About 1,500 residents were removed from their homes on Thursday after the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged during heavy rain.

Emergency services worked to repair the dam wall and lower water to safe levels to allow people to return.

Derbyshire Police said it had been an "unprecedented crisis".

But the immediate danger posed to Whaley Bridge and areas downstream in the Goyt Valley has now passed, according to the force.

The Environment Agency has confirmed measures in place at the dam mean emergency services "will be able to manage the levels of rain forecast".

Further inspections will take place to assess the damage to the dam wall.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "The danger posed by the millions of tonnes of water, which would have destroyed homes and livelihoods, could not be underestimated."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Much of the town lies beneath the reservoir's water level

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.