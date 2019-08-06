Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Whaley Bridge: Aerial shots reveal reservoir drop

Dozens of residents who were evacuated amid fears a damaged dam could collapse have been told they can return home.

People living in about 50 homes in Horwich End, Derbyshire, can now go home, but most of the 1,500 people evacuated last week face a further wait.

Crews pumping water from Toddbrook Reservoir have reduced water levels by more than nine metres.

Further inspections will take place to assess damage to the dam.

At a public meeting police said a safe water level at the reservoir had been reached and engineers would further assess the damage to the wall before deciding whether to allow more people to return.

Whaley Bridge residents have been told they must wait until experts confirm the site is "absolutely safe" before they can go home.

Fire crews said they had used miles of pipe work to pump out the water

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said she was confident of "good news" to come following an inspection on Wednesday.

"We have obviously been pumping the water out and it has gone down at a fast speed," she said.

"We will keep draining the water until it is safe to stop."

The water is being taken out of Toddbrook Reservoir and being pumped into the River Goyt

Ruth Ashton, who was evacuated from Whaley Bridge on Thursday, said she and her family were not among the first swathe of residents able to return home, but hoped to get the green light on Wednesday.

"We don't know when we're going to go back," she said.

"They've just said at the meeting that hopefully the rest of us will be updated after lunchtime tomorrow.

"Fingers crossed, we can go back tomorrow."

Fire crews have been using 23 high-volume pumps to remove the reservoir's water since part of its spillway collapsed on Thursday following heavy rainfall.

The Canal and River Trust said the reservoir was now at aout 70% of its full capacity.

Firefighters used miles of pipes to remove water and engineers had built two roads to allow the pumps to be moved closer to the site.

The dam wall has been packed with 530 tonnes of aggregate, which is being cemented into place to reinforce the spillway.

A look inside the operation to save the town of Whaley Bridge

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said the dam would eventually be rebuilt, but told residents it would be "a long-term construction project".

"We are very much in the emergency phase now and we are currently repairing and carrying out construction work," he said.

"It could take 18 months, two years, three years, who knows?"

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area for Friday and Saturday.

