Driver dies and children hurt in Chesterfield crash
A man has died and a teenage girl was critically injured in a crash in Derbyshire.
The collision, involving a Mini, a Volvo and an Audi, happened in Somersall Lane, Chesterfield on Friday.
The 21-year-old driver of the Mini Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the Volvo.
A boy, aged 6, and an eight-year-old girl, also in the Volvo, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone with CCTV or a dash cam, to contact them.
