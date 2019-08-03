Image copyright Google Image caption Three children in one car were hurt, one critically

A man has died and a teenage girl was critically injured in a crash in Derbyshire.

The collision, involving a Mini, a Volvo and an Audi, happened in Somersall Lane, Chesterfield on Friday.

The 21-year-old driver of the Mini Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the Volvo.

A boy, aged 6, and an eight-year-old girl, also in the Volvo, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone with CCTV or a dash cam, to contact them.

