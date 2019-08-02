Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage shows damage of Toddbrook Reservoir dam

An RAF helicopter has been brought in to aid efforts to repair a damaged reservoir which threatens to flood a town.

Engineers have been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir, in Derbyshire, after part of a wall collapsed.

The RAF Chinook will be used to drop 400 tonnes of aggregate in a bid to stop more water from entering.

People in Whaley Bridge, which sits below the reservoir, have been told the timescale for repairs is "unknown".

The town's 6,500 residents were told to leave their homes and go to an evacuation point at a nearby school.

Emergency workers and teams of engineers have been gathered on top of the concrete spillway on the embankment dam.

They are attempting to reduce the reservoir's water level to reduce pressure on the wall and allow repairs to begin.

The immediate plan of action

Firefighters from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, tweeted a video of the Chinook arriving just before 05:00 BST.

Det Ch Supt Rachel Swann, of Derbyshire Police, said the helicopter would aid efforts to drain the reservoir by dropping aggregate on the "surrounding watercourses" which feed into it.

She said the material - a mixture of sand, gravel and crushed stones usually used in construction - would divert water elsewhere.

Once this was done, Det Ch Supt Swann said, work on the wall of the dam could begin.

"With all that said, at this time the future of the dam wall remains in the balance and I would remind people of the very real danger posed to them should the wall collapse," she added.

When will it be safe?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The clay under the slipway has been undermined

Officials from Derbyshire Police, the Environment Agency, and the Canal and River Trust have all said there is a "real risk" the dam could collapse.

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal and River Trust, which runs the reservoir, warned it could be "at least 24 hours" until they could rule out the dam collapsing.

"It really depends on how much progress we can make overnight and into the morning," he said.

He told BBC Newsnight the trust had not been able to examine the damage and did not know what caused the collapse.

The last annual inspection of the structure by a senior engineer was in November, he added.

Nigel Carson, who lives near the dam, said he had been told it would take two or three days to reduce the reservoir to a safe level if it did not rain.

Environment Agency area director Lee Rawlinson said at the start of the night that his teams were expecting some heavy rain during the hours of darkness.

However, there are no weather warnings in place on Friday, and the Met Office has said it expects much drier conditions on Friday.

What has happened?

Part of the 300-million-gallon Toddbrook Reservoir's spillway broke away on Thursday.

It was damaged after parts of the country were battered by heavy rain and floods earlier in the week.

Police told residents in Whaley Bridge to gather at Chapel High School in neighbouring Chapel-en-le-Frith.

They were told to take pets and medication with them as it was unclear how long it would take to repair the damaged wall.

Ten pumps from fire services across the country have been pumping out 7,000 litres of water a minute in a bid to bring down the water level.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said police had plans for every scenario including the collapse of the dam, which holds back 1.3 million tonnes of water.

A severe flood warning, which means a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt below the reservoir.

A small number of properties in the nearby Furness Vale and New Mills areas were also evacuated on Thursday evening.

Where have people gone?

The Environment Agency said about 85% of people in Whaley Bridge had left their homes by Thursday night.

Area director Lee Rawlinson said community spirit had been "fantastic" and many had found shelter in nearby Chapel-en-le-Frith or gone to stay with relatives.

There were reports of people offering spare rooms to those in need, while pubs and hotels also offered free rooms to evacuees.

