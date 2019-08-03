Image copyright Reuters Image caption Engineers feared Whaley Bridge could be swamped if the Toddbrook Reservoir burst

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge after part of a dam collapsed. So what has happened at Toddbrook Reservoir, and how safe are Britain's dams?

What does the dam do?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Toddbrook Reservoir holds 300 million gallons of water

The dam was built in the 1830s to create Toddbrook Reservoir, providing hydraulic power and water for the canal system.

It still provides that water and is owned by the Canal and River Trust.

Richard Coackley, former president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, said Toddbrook helped create wealth for Whaley Bridge before goods could be transported by road.

He said it was still very important for tourism and the local economy, because it was the top reservoir providing all of the canal system in that area with water.

As what is known as an earth-filled dam, its core is made from puddle clay, the same watertight material used to build canals.

"There's a clay core inside the centre that stops the water going through the dam, then that clay core is retained either side with soil," said Mr Coackley.

"As earth compacts and gets to be hundreds of years old, it gets to become very stable," he said.

"Earth dams increase their stability due to becoming more dense over the years, as long as you don't get washing out of material."

The dam has two "spillways" for water to drain away, a bit like an overflow on a bath.

The "main" spillway normally takes away most of the water. The "emergency" or "auxiliary" spillway only comes into effect when water levels are extraordinarily high.

This part, built on the dam embankment itself, has become damaged.

"If there is a major event and there's too much water, the idea is for any excess water to go over the top of the reservoir," said Mr Coackley.

The auxiliary spillway is protected by a layer of concrete, to stop the earth eroding away. This structure is newer than the rest of the dam.

"The emergency spillways have been put in place since they were constructed because of changing weather conditions and understanding the potential flooding conditions," said Mr Coackley.

"It will have been potentially 40, 50 or 60 years ago."

What has gone wrong?

Heavy rainfall caused water levels in the reservoir to rise, and then start flowing over the auxiliary spillway.

For some reason, currently unknown, the spillway's structure failed and was partly eroded away by water flowing over it.

"The structure has not done its job in some way," said Alan Warren, chairman of the British Dam Society.

"We don't know how that structure has failed. We don't know whether the concrete was inadequate or whether there was some problem underneath those concrete slabs which means the slabs fell into a void that had been forming underneath the slabs.

"Maybe the joints in the slabs weren't properly sealed, and water was getting in through the joints."

From looking at photos, Mr Coackley said it appeared that water had washed away soil beneath the slabs but the clay core was still intact.

"That's why the dam is still secure there at this stage," he said.

"The clay core has just lost some of its retaining soil at the side of it, at the top of the dam. You've still got the watertight clay core of the dam that is designed to make it watertight."

How many dams do we have?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Derwent Dam in Derbyshire is famous for being where the Dambusters practised their air raids during World War Two

There are about 2,000 dams in England and Wales and about 800 in Scotland, according to Mr Coackley.

"The dams are owned by a myriad of owners," he said.

"Water companies providing drinking water are major ones, then there are reservoirs providing water supplies to the original canal system.

"There are other dams just for fishing and there are other dams just for sailing and water sports. Other dams are to provide water for agriculture."

Who makes sure dams are safe?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Canal and River Trust said the dam was "absolutely fine" when inspected in November

All reservoirs in the country above 25,000 cubic metres capacity must comply with the Reservoirs Act.

"Over a certain capacity, every dam has to have a supervising civil engineer and an inspecting civil engineer that report the safety of the dam to Defra on an annual basis," said Mr Coackley.

"That's part of an Act of Parliament that goes back 100 years."

The Canal and River Trust said the annual inspection of Toddbrook Reservoir in November was "absolutely fine".

This coincided with an independent inspection taking place every 10 years, and this was fine, too.

"Our engineers also inspect the reservoir twice-weekly and this is how we picked up the problem," said a spokeswoman.

How often do dams fail?

Incidents like this were "very unusual indeed", Mr Coackley said.

Professor Nigel Wright, a civil engineer and expert in flood risk management, said the last such evacuation in the UK was in 2007, when cracks appeared in the dam at Ulley Reservoir, near Rotherham, following heavy rain.

A new spillway was later built to replace the original overflow structure, which collapsed during the floods.

"Since that, the government has insisted that a lot of dams have been reanalysed to check what the danger is and come up with plans for evacuation if necessary," said Prof Wright, of Nottingham Trent University.

The last time anyone died due to a dam disaster in the UK was in 1925, when two dams burst, killing 16 people in the north Wales village of Dolgarrog.

That led to improved construction requirements under the Reservoirs Act, introduced in 1930 and updated in 1975.

The UK's worst-ever dam disaster was the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864, which claimed at least 240 lives.

Elsewhere in the world, dam disasters still lead to major loss of life. In January, 300 people died in a mudslide after a dam collapsed near Brumadinho in Brazil.

Mr Warren of the British Dam Society said the Whaley Bridge incident was similar to one at Oroville in California in 2017.

"A spillway was damaged, then the auxiliary spillway came into operation and there was erosion on the auxiliary spillway which meant they had to evacuate people downstream," he said.

How safe are people living near dams in the UK?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Most residents were evacuated from Whaley Bridge on Thursday

While the failure of a dam could potentially kill hundreds or thousands of people, Mr Coackley said regular checks and maintenance, together with emergency plans, should prevent this.

"There are lots of people living below these dams and they are as safe as you can get," he said.

"It's not a disaster yet. Everything has gone according to plan with the Environment Agency and the emergency services all working with the inspecting engineer on what will be a pre-arranged plan.

"Every reservoir and dam has one of these plans in case of an emergency."

Prof Wright said the evacuation was a precaution, but the right thing to do.

"There's always a chance that you will move people and then nothing will happen, but that's much better than not moving them and then something happens," he said.

Mr Coackley said dam engineers would be looking at the implications of Toddbrook for their dams.

"It's really important as an engineer to analyse why this has happened and make sure all of the other dams are safe," he said.

"There will be more checks. Dam engineers will be noting what's going on."