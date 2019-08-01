Image copyright John Yates Image caption More rain is expected in Buxton later

Flood-hit parts of the East Midlands have been put on alert for more rain later.

Several homes and roads were flooded in Derbyshire and other parts of the region following heavy showers.

Police told drivers to avoid a number of "unsafe" roads in the north of the county and closed a stretch of the A6 between Buxton and Bakewell.

Wet conditions also led to a Scout and Guide event in Leicestershire being cut short.

Image copyright Lara Oates Image caption At least 10 cars needed retrieving from high water in Scropton

Derbyshire Police urged residents in Buxton and the High Peak area to have a flood plan in place and reminded drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

Mechanic Charles Fryer said he recovered 10 cars in the south Derbyshire village of Scropton, which was also heavily flooded.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "Drivers go so far and then start reversing when they realise they're in serious trouble.

"A lot of modern cars have a low air intake so it draws the water up and sucks it into the engine where it's got nowhere to go. Basically it wrecks the engine."

Image caption Wet conditions have meant an early finish for the Charnwood 2019 Scout and Guide camp

In Leicestershire, an international Scout and Guide camping event at a farm near Ibstock has ended early due to the "unprecedented" wet conditions.

The week-long camp was due to run until Saturday but about 4,500 people from 23 countries are due to leave the site on Thursday.

Image caption Braunstone Road East in Leicester remains flooded

Floods have also closed several roads in the county, including Braunstone Lane East in Leicester, Slash Lane in Mountsorrel and Watery Gate Lane in Thurlaston.

BBC Weather is predicting more showers will hit the East Midlands later.

Image copyright Love Buxton/Instagram Image caption Buxton's Ashwood Park was also hit by flooding

Derbyshire Police said water levels were receding in the Buxton and High Peak area but three roads in the county remain flooded: Bargate Lane in Willington, Church Lane in Barrow Upon Trent and Ingleby Lane in Swarkestone.

Safety concerns about high water levels at the Toddbrook Reservoir have also prompted High Peak Borough Council to close Whaley Bridge Memorial Park.

