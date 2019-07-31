Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Mateusz Woznicki died in the stabbing

A man has been jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of his brother who he stabbed in a row at a Derby house.

Mateusz Woznicki, 27, was found fatally injured at an address in Leveret Close, Chellaston, on 21 July last year.

Police said Mr Woznicki suffered serious wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcin Woznicki, 23, of St Clare's Close, Derby, had denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter at Leicester Crown Court.

Image copyright Google Image caption Marcin Woznicki was arrested at the scene in Leveret Close, Chellaston

