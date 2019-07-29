Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mateusz Woznicki was found dead in the same house where his brother was arrested

A man has been found guilty of stabbing his brother to death during a row at a house in Derby.

Marcin Woznicki was arrested in Leveret Close, Chellaston, on 21 July last year, after Mateusz Woznicki, 27, was found fatally injured at the address.

Marcin, of St Clare's Close, Derby, had denied murder but a jury at Leicester Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter on Friday.

The 23-year-old is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.