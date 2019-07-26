Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Patrik Gunar was found living in Derby using the surname Krajnak

A man who was jailed and deported after stealing a girl's phone is back in prison after returning to the UK under a new name.

Footage of the theft, in Derby in February 2018, caused outrage when it was shared online.

Patrik Gunar was jailed for three years the following month and deported to Slovakia in December.

He was re-arrested in Derby on Thursday when police found he had returned using the name Patrik Krajnak.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Footage of the theft was viewed by hundreds of thousands of people

Hundreds of thousands of people viewed footage of Gunar grappling with the girl, who was 12 at the time, before taking her phone.

He was identified soon afterwards and jailed after admitting robbery at Derby Crown Court.

Derbyshire Police said their foreign offender team had found the 23-year-old had re-entered the country with a new surname.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, Gunar was jailed for 18 weeks for breaching his deportation order.

Det Sgt Stuart Kershaw said he would be deported "once again" after he completes his sentence.

