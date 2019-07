Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Phillip Allen was injured at Birchover Court in Chesterfield, Derbyshire Police said

A man has been charged with murdering a 47-year-old who died three weeks after an attack in Chesterfield.

Phillip Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries on the evening of 27 June and remained there until he died on Wednesday.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, is due to appear before magistrates.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, Derbyshire Police said.

