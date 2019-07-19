Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Phillip Allen was attacked at Birchover Court in Chesterfield in June

A second man has been arrested over the murder of a man who died almost three weeks after an attack.

Phillip Allen suffered head injuries after an assault in Birchover Court, Chesterfield.

The 47-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder. Another man, 27, was previously held on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the flats at about 21:00 BST on 27 June to come forward.

