Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption The e-bikes had been used by about 7,000 riders, according to Derby City Council

A city's electric bike scheme has been scrapped after a surge of vandalism left more than two-thirds of the fleet unusable.

Last June, 200 e-bikes were placed at 30 points across Derby after about £450,000 of funding was secured.

The scheme was suspended last month after hammers and angle grinders were used to smash some of the bikes' digital panels.

Operators eBikes Derby said it "can no longer financially sustain" the scheme.

In a statement, Hourbike, which manages the scheme, said: "We would like to extend a big thank you to the people and businesses of Derby who made the scheme such a success."

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption The council estimates the riders had travelled roughly 150,000 miles

More than 7,000 riders travelled roughly 150,000 miles (241,401 km) since the launch of the scheme, Derby City Council said.

The authority added it was committed to bringing back a similar initiative in the future.

Derbyshire Police previously said four teenagers were charged over the vandalism - two of which admitted criminal damage and theft.

