Image copyright Paul Richardson Image caption Cyclists have reported branches being arranged across tracks at head height

"Incredibly dangerous" booby traps have been found on popular cycle paths in the Peak District.

Items found in recent weeks include large rocks moved out of position, pins dropped on the road and branches arranged at head height across paths.

Chris Maloney, who runs a local cycling information blog, said while cyclists appeared to be the target, the obstacles could harm anyone.

Police said they had been made aware and appealed for information.

The traps have been spotted on trails and roads in Bradwell, Bamford and Aston, near the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border. There are no reports of anyone being injured.

Blogger Chris Maloney, a member of mountain biking advocacy group Peak District MTB, said: "The worrying thing is we don't know who it is who's doing this kind of stuff.

"It's somebody with a vendetta, someone who has something against we assume mountain bikers or riders - but the things they're putting out do not discriminate.

"It's an incredibly dangerous and reckless thing to do."

South Yorkshire Police said: "Our officers are aware of reports of alleged trail sabotaging and take all reports of this nature very seriously.

"Trail sabotaging has the potential to cause serious injury, and we would encourage anyone who comes across evidence of this, or any suggestion of this taking place, to report it to the police via 101."

Traps have also been found at mountain biking trails elsewhere in the UK, including a plank of wood with 200 nails embedded in it, found in a forest path in Wales.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.