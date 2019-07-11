Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Graham Snell was last seen alive on 19 June

Police are still searching a town for the body parts of an alleged murder victim.

The dismembered body of the "well-known and well-liked" Graham Snell, 71, was found in Chesterfield, Derbyshire,.

Police said parts of his body were still missing. They have asked for anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously or carrying bags around the town to come forward.

Daniel Walsh, 29, was charged on 4 July with Mr Snell's murder.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Snell's body was discovered at the beginning of July during searches of his home in Marsden Street and a site in Oakamoor Close, about two miles away,

Officers continued to search both sites and were also at a small pond in Newland Gardens off Newbold Road, the force added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been searching in Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close

Mr Snell was last seen alive on 19 June and police were alerted to his disappearance on 30 June.

At the time, the force said they had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to "police contact prior to Mr Snell's death".

Mr Walsh, of Marsden Street, is due to appear in court on September 13.

