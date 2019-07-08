Image caption Four people were taken to hospital after the crash

A man has been charged after a van crashed into a group of people queuing to use a food bank,

Four people were injured - two seriously - in the crash at Kirk Hallam Community Centre in Derbyshire on Friday morning.

Martin Casey, 37, from Long Eaton, was charged with dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm by intent.

He was also charged with three counts of attempted GBH.

Officers confirmed on Friday the crash was not being treated as terrorism

Derbyshire Police said Mr Casey will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.

Witnesses are still being sought to the collision, which happened at about 09:00.

