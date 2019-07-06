Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened on the A6 just past the Hurt Arms in Ambergate

A 15-year-old boy who died after the scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a van has been named.

Tomas Ball, from Ambergate, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A6 between Ambergate and Whatstandwell at about 20:40 BST on 30 June.

Derbyshire Police said its investigation was ongoing.

A force spokesman appealed for any motorists with dashcams who were on the A6 that evening to contact police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.