Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Graham Snell was last seen alive on 19 June

A man has been charged with murder after police found a body believed to be that of a missing 71-year-old .

Graham Snell, from Chesterfield, was last seen alive on 19 June and police were alerted to his disappearance on 30 June.

The force said a body believed to be Mr Snell's was found during searches of his home address and another part of the town.

Daniel Walsh, 29, is due in court on Friday charged with murder.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been searching in Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close

Derbyshire Police said the body was discovered during searches of Mr Snell's home in Marsden Street and another scene in Oakamoor Close - about two miles away.

The force did not specify exactly where the body was found.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Snell's family have been informed.

Mr Walsh, of Marsden Street, will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 31 year-old man from Chesterfield remains in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Derbyshire Police added they had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to "police contact prior to Mr Snell's death".

