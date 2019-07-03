Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Graham Snell was last seen alive on 19 June

Officers investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old man have arrested a man in connection with his murder.

Graham Snell, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, was reported missing on 30 June.

Derbyshire police said he was last seen alive by his neighbours in the town centre on 19 June.

A man, 29, from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 31 year-old man, from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said officers have searched Mr Snell's home in Marsden Street, close to the town centre, as well as the surrounding area.

Mr Snell was known to visit the Blue Bell Inn, Spa Lane Vaults and the Portland Hotel in the town.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who might have seen anything suspicious between 19 and 30 June.

