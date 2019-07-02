Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Two people were questioned on suspicion of murdering Mr Jeffries

A man who died in hospital following an early morning flat fire has been named by police.

Peter Jeffries, 51, was found with burn injuries after the blaze in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton, Derbyshire at 05:40 BST on 22 June.

A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Derbyshire Police have renewed their appeal for information.

The results of a post-mortem examination have yet to be made public.

