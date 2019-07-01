Derby

Boy, 15, dies in Derbyshire scooter and van crash

  • 1 July 2019
Scooter van crash Derbyshire Ambergate Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the crash happened on the A6 just past the Hurt Arms in Ambergate

A 15-year-old boy has died after the scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a van.

Derbyshire Police said the collision occurred on the A6 between Ambergate and Whatstandwell at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said officers are looking for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam devices driving along the A6 that evening to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites