Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened on the A6 just past the Hurt Arms in Ambergate

A 15-year-old boy has died after the scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a van.

Derbyshire Police said the collision occurred on the A6 between Ambergate and Whatstandwell at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said officers are looking for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam devices driving along the A6 that evening to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.