Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Steward Gate in Bamford on Thursday

A two-month-old boy has died days after suffering head injuries in an alleged assault.

The baby was airlifted to hospital from an address in Steward Gate in Bamford, Derbyshire, on Thursday.

Derbyshire Police said he had been in a critical condition in intensive care before he died on Saturday evening.

Anton Shields, 37, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, has previously been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

A police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

