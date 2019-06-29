Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Steward Gate in Bamford on Thursday

A man has been charged with assault after a two-month-old boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries.

The boy was airlifted from an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, on Thursday and remains in a critical condition.

Anton Shields, 37, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

