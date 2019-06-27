Image copyright Google Image caption A man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Steward Gate

A two-month-old baby boy has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering a head injury.

Police said emergency crews were called to an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, at about 15:20 BST.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Derbyshire Police said: "People living in the area will have seen a large number of emergency services staff throughout the afternoon."

The force said it would "circulate any updates when appropriate to do so".

"We understand that members of the public may be alarmed by the news but our investigation is in its very early stages," it added.

"Please be assured that our continued presence this evening is part of that ongoing investigation into the circumstances."

