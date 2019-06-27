Image copyright PA Image caption Typhoon fighter jets were launched to intercept a passenger plane

A sonic boom was heard across Derbyshire as military aircraft were launched to intercept a passenger plane following a reported bomb threat.

The police and fire service received multiple calls from people who feared there had been an explosion somewhere in the county.

Emergency services initially could not explain the cause of the loud bang heard shortly before 10:00 BST.

The RAF then confirmed that Typhoon aircraft had been launched.

"The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft," a statement said.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."