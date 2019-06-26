Image copyright Google Image caption Keeley Wilson's body was found in Alfred Street, South Normanton

A man who learned his partner was having an affair with a neighbour murdered her in a "brutal and sustained assault", a court heard.

Keeley Wilson, 30, was found at the home she shared with Anthony Davis and their three children in South Normanton, Derbyshire, on 13 December.

Nottingham Crown Court heard she had suffered a raft of injuries including a fractured skull and punctured lungs.

Mr Davis, a 39-year-old haulage company owner, denies murder.

'Highly agitated'

The trial heard Ms Wilson kissed Neil Sharpe during his visit to her home in Alfred Street with his partner Mandy Smith on 5 November.

They later had sex twice and Mr Davis's suspicions were raised when one of his employees spotted Mr Sharpe - a former employee of Mr Davis - and Ms Wilson in a lay-by.

He confronted Mr Sharpe on 12 December, who confessed to Ms Smith shortly afterwards, and she then confronted Ms Wilson at her home, the court heard.

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC said pub CCTV footage from later that day showed the defendant "in a highly agitated state" before he went to stay with friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry.

He was later caught on camera collecting his car from the pub car park before arriving home at about 01:15 GMT on 13 December.

Mr Auty QC said Mr Davis was "consumed by hatred" as he used a belt and scissors to attack his partner.

"The violence he unleashed against [her] was savage and it was sustained," he said.

Mr and Mrs Kerry raised the alarm during a visit to the property at 09:00 the next day, when they found Ms Wilson on a sofa.

She was declared dead minutes after paramedics arrived.

Police found blood throughout the house, including on the cot where the couple's youngest child slept, the jury heard.

A pathologist found her death was caused by head and chest injuries.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.