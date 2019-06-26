Boy crowned prom queen by schoolmates

Image copyright Derby Telegraph/BPM Media Image caption Xavier Parkins's mother said she felt very proud of him

A schoolboy who dressed in drag has been made prom queen at his school leavers' event.

Xavier Parkins, 15, from Chaddesden, Derby, wore a pink shoulderless dress and matching heels to the party at Pride Park stadium.

It was the first time the honour, which is decided by a pupil vote, had gone to a boy at the school.

His mother Sharnee said she was "proud of the example he is setting for people that may be struggling".

Image copyright Derby Telegraph/BPM Media Image caption The honour was voted for by Xavier's schoolmates

The Lees Brook Community School pupil took six hours to get ready for the event on Friday, doing his own make-up, nails and styling his wig.

"It usually takes me about three to four hours to get ready but a lot of things went wrong and it took longer than I hoped," Xavier said.

His custom-made outfit, designed with a local dressmaker, was inspired by a dress worn to the Oscars by model Winnie Harlow.

Image copyright Derby Telegraph/BPM Media Image caption The dress was inspired by an Oscars outfit worn by model Winnie Harlow

Xavier, who has been dressing in drag for about a year and a half and posts photographs on Instagram, said: "Before I went I was so close to not going in drag because I was scared of not living up to people's expectations.

"It is what I want to do and it is nice to know everyone supported me."

Ms Parkins, 45, said: "The students voted and that made it more special that it was their stamp of approval, and shows a real maturity for students.

"The main thing is he is well aware that not everyone agrees with his decision to express himself but regardless of that he takes comments on the chin and rises above that."

Xavier has been invited to feature in the parade at September's Derby Pride on the back of being crowned.

Toni Jacobs, a Derby Pride trustee, said: "Having a young drag queen in the parade would be great and hopefully inspire others to do what they want, with the knowledge that people will be supporting and accepting of you."

