Image copyright H Kelsey Image caption Dozens of services were delayed by trespassers during last month's visit

Rail enthusiasts have been warned to stay off the tracks when Flying Scotsman revisits the East Midlands this weekend.

Trespassers caused major delays to services between Derby and Birmingham when the famous steam engine passed through last month.

The locomotive is due to travel along the Midland Mainline on its way from Ealing to York on Saturday.

Network Rail said law-breakers faced a hefty fine or even a prison term.

'Death risk'

Nearly 60 services were delayed between Derby and Birmingham when Flying Scotsman visited the East Midlands on 5 May, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Network Rail said there had also been problems with over-enthusiastic fans elsewhere in the country during the engine's current tour.

It said photos shared online showed crowds of people, including young children, trespassing on the tracks and standing in the path of oncoming trains.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Flying Scotsman draws large crowds wherever it travels

Extra Network Rail and BTP staff will be deployed in the region on Saturday to try to minimise problems.

Ch Insp Gareth Davies said: "Our officers will be along the route and at stations to ensure everyone can enjoy the event without putting themselves or others in danger.

"Please remember to use safe vantage points to view and take pictures of the train, stay clear of the line, and do not risk serious injury or death by trespassing on the tracks."

Network Rail said railway trespassers could be punished with a fine of up to £1,000 and train obstruction could bring a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.