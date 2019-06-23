Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services responded to a report a man was trapped in a flat

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man after a fire at a flat in Derbyshire.

Police were called to a property in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton, at about 05:40 BST on Saturday, following reports that a man was trapped.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with burn injuries and later died.

A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.

