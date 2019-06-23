Long Eaton flat fire: Murder arrests after death of man
Two people have been arrested following the death of a man after a fire at a flat in Derbyshire.
Police were called to a property in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton, at about 05:40 BST on Saturday, following reports that a man was trapped.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with burn injuries and later died.
A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.
