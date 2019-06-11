Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Steele died after being attacked in Lapwing Close in December

Two men beat another man to death in his flat because he had "slept" with one of their female friends, a court has heard.

Paul Steele, 53, died after suffering severe head and facial injuries when he was attacked in Lapwing Close, Sinfin, Derby, on 9 December.

He also had a fractured chest and "extensive bruising" to a testicle.

Talvir Singh Girn, 40, and Kulvinder Singh Nath, 52, deny murder at Derby Crown Court.

Image caption The trial at Derby Crown Court is expected to last three weeks

Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC said Mr Steele lived alone with his cat in the first-floor flat.

He said the defendants - nicknamed Tally and Buzz - visited him on the afternoon he died and he had left them there to buy beer from a local shop.

The court heard the pair "beat him to death on the sofa" between his return at 13:51 and them leaving the flat at 14:42 BST.

Victim 'flat-packed'

The court was told they then walked uninvited into a flat of a couple they knew on the same street and boasted at having "flat-packed" Mr Steele, telling them "we properly smashed him up".

Mr Lloyd-Jones said the men stated Mr Steele "shouldn't have slept with" their female friend, who Mr Girn described using a slang term, meaning someone he was close to.

The court heard Mr Girn, who the couple said was drunk, fell asleep for several hours while Mr Nath went to visit someone else on the street.

The flat's occupants later spotted paramedics dealing with an unrelated incident on the street and alerted them to Mr Steele's injuries.

The medics pronounced him dead and summoned police, who arrested Mr Nath and Mr Girn at the scene.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said the pair were interviewed several times by police and their stories "developed and changed".

Mr Girn, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby, claimed Mr Nath was responsible for the attack, while Mr Nath, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, said he had departed to attend a medical appointment, leaving the victim "alive and well" with Mr Girn.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.