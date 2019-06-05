Image caption The delays could mean students do not have their exams marked

Students sitting GCSES and A-Level exams may not have their papers marked because they were more than an hour late due to traffic chaos.

Roadworks have closed slip roads on the A52 in Derby since Monday.

Derby College said about 100 students and invigilators were late for exams and one student arrived after it finished so could not take it.

The city council said it was doing what it could to "mitigate" the problem and apologised.

As well as the works on two A52 slip roads - with one being closed for 13 months and another for 13 weeks - there are also works on Ascot Drive.

Image caption Derby City Council apologised to students

Students can arrive up to an hour late for an exam but a "handful" could not reach the college in that time on Tuesday.

Tony McIlroy, from Derby College, said those students still had the full allocated time to complete the exam, however it is up to the awarding body whether they will accept the papers.

Mr McIlroy said one student travelling from Nottingham was unable to take the exam as she arrived after it finished.

He added: "Our overall concern is this is going to affect students' results.

"I certainly wasn't consulted on this. Had I been, I would have strongly said it is not the best time for our students."

Council Deputy Leader Matthew Holmes said: "We are doing what we can to mitigate but it is difficult to hear that students are missing exams.

"We have tried our best to make sure people know about the extent of the works."

He said he hoped the Ascot Drive works, which should already have finished, would be completed in about a week.

