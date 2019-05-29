Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Stephen Archer was arrested in Cheshire on Sunday evening

A murderer who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Stephen Archer, who walked out of HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on 15 May, was arrested in Cheshire on Sunday evening, police said.

Archer, 48, who was believed to have links to Nottingham and Lancashire, was convicted in 1993.

Derbyshire Police thanked members of the public who shared the appeal to locate him.

