A crash involving four cars has led to part of the M1 in Derbyshire being shut, causing long queues.

The "serious" crash happened earlier on the southbound carriageway at junction 29a of the motorway near Markham Vale.

The M1 has now been shut between junctions 30 and 29a southbound.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted emergency services were at the scene and urged motorists to exit at junction 30 for Chesterfield. Highways England warned drivers to expect disruption.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey."

It added it was working closely with Derbyshire Police.

