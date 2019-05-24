Image copyright Highways England Image caption Emergency services are at the scene

A crash involving a lorry and two cars has closed the part of the M1.

Tailbacks of at least six miles (10.6 km) have formed since the smash near Derby at about 12:00 BST.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 24a, for Shardlow, and 25, for Derby, and warned of 75-minute delays.

Nottinghamshire Police said "injuries are believed to be serious" but did not release further details.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said there are 6.6 miles (10.6km) of delays

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.