Image copyright Loz Hatton Image caption Loz Hatton used to work for Britain's best-selling newspaper

A retired Sun sub-editor has set up a tabloid in his Derbyshire hometown because he believes its current paper has ceased to serve the community.

Loz Hatton, 58, started the Ilkeston Inquirer, a free monthly, after leaving The Sun newspaper last year.

He said: "I was kicking my heels and I don't think the current provision of local news is what it could be."

JPI Media, which owns rival paper The Ilkeston Advertiser, has been contacted for a comment.

'Absolute madness'

Mr Hatton, who describes himself as "Ilkeston born-and-bred", criticised The Advertiser for "basing its staff in Chesterfield and abandoning many local news staples".

"What's happened across the country is a lot of these local titles have been hoovered up by conglomerates," he said.

"Local people have a lot of affection for their local papers - it takes an awful lot to turn them against them but I think, to some extent, that might have happened."

Image copyright Ilkeston Inquirer Image caption The paper contains some memorable puns

The headline act

As a former Sun sub-editor, Mr Hatton was responsible for crafting some of the paper's memorable puns. The pages of the Inquirer suggest he still has the knack:

Lost pet must be weaselly recognisable - story about a Facebook appeal to find a stray ferret

TV thief has only remote chance - story about a man arrested for stealing two TVs

Soap Ken's school to axe its Corrie-culum - story about Coronation Street actor William Roache's former school

Mr Hatton admitted it was "absolute madness" to be setting up a newspaper at a time when so many were in decline.

He said the Inquirer's staff consisted of himself, his family and some former Sun colleagues who were "helping out".

"Nobody's getting paid at the moment," he said.

"It's being done for love, not money. But we'll see how it goes. If we can just keep it ticking over, it'll be a success."

He said the first edition, which saw 10,000 copies printed this month, had "gone down a storm".

