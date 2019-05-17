Four jailed over £1.3m drugs stash in Derby oven
Four men have been jailed after £1.3m-worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, three firearms and £500,000 were found in an oven and cupboards at a house in Derby.
Empty bags and packaging pointed to a £35m conspiracy over two years, officers claimed.
All four men were sentenced at Derby Crown Court for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
Police said the men intended "to flood Derbyshire with cocaine".
Alvydas Giedraitis, 42, of Silver Street in Enfield, London, was found guilty and jailed for 20 years.
Liuturas Streckis, 36, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, who was also charged with possession of criminal property, was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Benjamin Mousley, 35, of Friar Gate in Derby, who was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, admitted the offences and was jailed for 12 years.
John Devine, 32, of Worcester Crescent in Chaddeston, Derby admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was handed a 10-year jail term.
Ivan Graham, 35, of Whetstone Drive, Rugby, was jailed in October 2018 for 24 years in connection with the same discovery in May last year.
When Mousley and Streckis were arrested police said approximately 5kg of cocaine was also recovered.
At the time of Devine's arrest, about £5,000 in cash was seized.
