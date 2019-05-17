Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Drugs and cash were stashed in an oven and drawers across the house in Chellaston, Derby

Four men have been jailed after £1.3m-worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, three firearms and £500,000 were found in an oven and cupboards at a house in Derby.

Empty bags and packaging pointed to a £35m conspiracy over two years, officers claimed.

All four men were sentenced at Derby Crown Court for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Police said the men intended "to flood Derbyshire with cocaine".

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Police said drugs arrived at the house in raw form before being cut, repackaged and supplied to other dealers

Alvydas Giedraitis, 42, of Silver Street in Enfield, London, was found guilty and jailed for 20 years.

Liuturas Streckis, 36, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, who was also charged with possession of criminal property, was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Benjamin Mousley, 35, of Friar Gate in Derby, who was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, admitted the offences and was jailed for 12 years.

John Devine, 32, of Worcester Crescent in Chaddeston, Derby admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was handed a 10-year jail term.

Ivan Graham, 35, of Whetstone Drive, Rugby, was jailed in October 2018 for 24 years in connection with the same discovery in May last year.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Left to right: Liutauras Streckis, John Devine and Benjamin Mousley were all charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine

When Mousley and Streckis were arrested police said approximately 5kg of cocaine was also recovered.

At the time of Devine's arrest, about £5,000 in cash was seized.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption About £500,000 in cash was found in May 2018

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption This Uzi sub-machine gun was found along with other weapons

