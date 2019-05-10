Image caption The project, believed to be the first of its type in the UK, is designed to engage young people with nature

Youngsters have begun planting trees at Britain's first "Young People's Forest" on the site of a former open cast mine.

The Woodland Trust has bought part of the 162-hectare (400 acre) site near Heanor in Derbyshire, which is known as Mead.

Organisers said 135 young people were visiting the site to plant the first ceremonial trees for the new forest.

Mass planting will take place in the autumn and about 250,000 trees will be planted there over the next few years.

There are plans to turn the woodland in a mass youth engagement project, which could also involve career training, workshops and music festivals.

Image copyright Woodland Trust Image caption The site where the forest will be built in Heanor, pictured before it was grassed over

Project leader Carol Honeybun-Kelly said: "With climate change at the forefront of the news, for young people there is no better way to get involved in a project to boost the environment - by creating this new Young People's Forest.

"The hope of this project is to engage new generations in environmental concerns, help develop within them a passion for woodland conservation and encourage them to learn new skills."

She said she hoped the event would inspire the children to continue to be involved as the project develops.

There was "terrific potential" for a range of activities on the site such as bushcraft sessions, careers training and music festivals, she added.

Image caption While all ages will be involved, the site will be aimed at teenagers and young adults

JB Gill, a former member of boyband JLS who is now a farmer and TV presenter, is backing the project and said it would create an "oasis for people and wildlife".

"We need young people to be involved right from the start," he added.

"Their decisions will shape what this forest will become."

Image caption The site should eventually link to a country park and wildlife trust farm

