Image caption Alan Graves (left) joined his father in becoming a Derby City councillor

The Conservatives are the largest party on Derby City Council for the first time since 1992.

The authority remained under no overall control as Labour lost six of 11 seats it was contesting.

The Tories, who ran the council last year in coalition with the Lib Dems and UKIP, picked up one ward but failed to secure a majority.

UKIP and the Lib Dems gained two seats each and independent candidate Philip Ingall won in Chellaston.

'Bad night'

With 17 of the authority's 51 seats being contested, turnout was 35.9% - down from 38.7% last year.

Labour's losses included its local deputy leader and a former council leader.

Margaret Beckett, MP for Derby South and former foreign secretary, said being asked for identification may have deterred some people from voting.

She said: "It's much too early to have a clear picture and good evidence but some people seem to have been saying they were put off going to vote when they realised [identification would be required] and there's some suggestion there have been people who've gone to vote without fully realising.

"There's some suggestion it may have been a factor but it's much too early to say that that's of consequence."

Image caption Conservative leader Chris Poulter said he was "delighted" with the results

Former council leader Paul Bayliss and former deputy leader Martin Rawson both lost their seats for Labour.

Alan Graves, the son of UKIP Derby leader Alan Graves, won the Boulton ward as the party increased its presence on the council from three seats to five.

Derby Labour leader Lisa Eldret admitted it had been a bad night for the party and said she had never known a local election where national issues were so dominant.

Chris Poulter, Conservative leader, said he was "delighted" as his party became the biggest in the city for the first time since 1992.