Simon Jones' family said they were devastated by his death

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man who was found fatally injured in a car park.

Simon Jones, 57, was found near Chaddesden Park in Derby at about 21:45 BST on 20 April, and died soon after being taken to hospital.

Two men were previously charged with murder and have been remanded in custody.

Mr Jones, from Belper, Derbyshire was described by his family as a "true gentleman" and "adored by everyone".

Police said John Williams, 23, of Waterford Drive, Derby was arrested in Belper last week and has now been charged with murder and robbery.

Police said they found Simon Jones injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

Kirk Guy, 33, of Haydn Road, Derby and Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, were charged with murder last week.

Mr Ali was also charged with robbery.

Two other men, Thai Johnson, 19, of Renfrew Street, Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Police said a number of other people have been arrested in connection with Mr Jones' death.

A 21-year-old man, 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation.

A woman, aged 21, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

