Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Simon Jones' family said they are devastated by his death

Two men have been arrested in a murder inquiry after a man was found fatally injured in a car park.

Simon Jones, 57, from Belper, was found near Chaddesden Park in Derby at about 21:45 BST on Saturday, and died soon after being taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 21-year-old man is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder and robbery on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Jones' family said they were devastated by his death, adding: "Simon was a loving, caring family man and a true gentleman who was adored by everyone he met."

Image caption Police said they found Simon Jones injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Chaddesden, appeared in court on Thursday charged with murder and robbery.

Thai Johnson, 19, of Renfrew Street, Chaddesden, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Police said a 33-year-old man remained in custody for questioning.

A woman, 21, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation along with a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

