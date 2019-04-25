Image caption Police said they found a man injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found injured in a car park.

The man, 57, was found near Chaddesden Park in Derby at about 21:45 BST on Saturday, and died soon after being taken to hospital.

Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Chaddesden, has been charged with murder and robbery.

The victim is yet to be formally identified by police.

Mr Ali was remanded in custody at Southern Derby Magistrates' Court ahead of a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Thai Johnson, 19, of Renfrew Street, Chaddesden, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Johnson and Mr Stevens are due to appear at Southern Derby Magistrates' Court.

Police said a 33-year-old man remained in custody for questioning.

A woman, 21, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation; as have a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

