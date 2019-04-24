Image caption The elections for Amber Valley District Council take place on 2 May

An election candidate who has been suspended from the Labour party over alleged anti-Semitism has apologised for "insensitive" social media posts.

The Times reported that Neil Ploughman, a candidate for Amber Valley District Council elections, said anti-Semitism was "anything Israel wants it to mean".

Labour said he had been suspended "pending a thorough investigation".

In a statement Mr Ploughman apologised and said he has been "a lifelong campaigner against racism".

"It pains me that anybody should believe I was trying to deliberately minimise the pernicious and cancerous nature of anti-Semitism," he said.

"I am devastated that I have managed to get this so wrong."

Before the comments on social media were highlighted, Mr Ploughman was standing for Labour in Belper Central at the elections taking place on 2 May.

On an election leaflet he was also listed as the chairman of Unison's Derbyshire branch.

While he has been suspended from the party, a Labour spokesman said that because the nomination period for candidates has closed he will remain on the ballot paper.

Trade union Unison said Mr Ploughman is no longer a member.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.