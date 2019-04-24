Image copyright Mick Garratt Image caption The Downfall is close to Kinder Scout, one of the most popular locations in the Peak District

A woman has died after plunging down a cliff at a Derbyshire beauty spot.

The 29-year-old walker's body was found at the foot of Kinder Downfall after she fell about 50ft (15m).

Members of Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called in on Monday afternoon, along with a coastguard helicopter and air ambulance.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, before a second person was rescued from the cliff unharmed.

Image copyright Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Image caption Mountain rescue teams thanked the helicopters for their 'superb team work'

Kinder Downfall is a popular waterfall near Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

A rescue team spokesman confirmed the second person became stuck as they tried to help the deceased woman.

"The team would like to send their condolences to the family of the deceased walker at this tragic time," he said.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the crews of [the helicopters] for the superb team work displayed in assisting both these people.

"We just wish the outcome could have been different."

Police confirmed they had been notified of the death but there were no suspicious circumstances.

