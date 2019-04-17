Image caption Police said the crash happened at about 09:10 BST

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Derbyshire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Derby Road in Sandiacre at about 09:10 BST

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said officers were keen to trace a blue Toyota Aygo thought to be in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information about the Toyota or who has any dashcam footage from the time of the crash is asked to contact officers.

The woman's family has been informed.

Image caption Four roads were closed after the crash

