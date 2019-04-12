Image caption King Street in Derby city centre resembled a river after the water pipe burst

Flooding caused by a burst water pipe has left city centre roads looking like rivers and forced guests at a hotel to leave via a ladder.

The burst in King Street, Derby, is also causing water to flow down to another road, the A52 St Alkmund's Way.

Homes and businesses in the city have been left without a water supply. Severn Trent has apologised.

A lift at the Jury's Inn has been closed so guests are being asked to use a ladder to access the car park.

Image caption King Street was largely deserted during the rushhour

Image caption Water has also flowed into the Jury's Inn car park

Image caption Guests are using a ladder to get down to the car park as the lift is closed

Severn Trent said: "We're aware of a burst on one of our larger pipes affecting supply to homes and businesses in Derby city centre this morning.

"We have teams heading there now to assess the damage and we'll keep people updated via our website.

"We know how difficult it is to have no access to water, especially at this time of the day and we're really sorry for any inconvenience this will be causing."

Image caption The water has flowed down onto St Alkmund's Way

